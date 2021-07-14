Metro-East News
Here’s an overview of the the ongoing projects at MidAmerica Airport
In MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s 24th year of operation, many projects are ongoing to improve the airport, including an expansion to its terminal and a proposed expansion to Boeing’s defense-related manufacturing at the airport.
Here’s a look at projects at the St. Clair County-owned airport:
- MetroLink expansion and passenger station: A 5.5-mile extension of MetroLink’s existing rail system will connect MidAmerica St. Louis Airport with the rail line is expected to be completed by Dec. 2024. A new bike trail will also run along the extension that will run from the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink station to the airport.
- Terminal expansion: MidAmerica is expected to complete a more than 41,000 square feet expansion of its terminal in December 2022, a year early thanks to a recent $9.7 million federal grant awarded to the airport to help fund the $30 million project. The new space is planned to include a new security screening area, two additional boarding bridges, an area for service animals, family restrooms, a nursing room, a larger lounge and additional concession areas. The plan also includes renovations that will help the airport better accommodate people with disabilities.
- MidAmerica and Boeing are in the “early stages” of a new project that could expand the manufacturer’s defense-related manufacturing on the south end of the airport. Airport Director Bryan Johnson said the expansion could have a “substantial” financial impact for the region and St. Clair County.
- MidAmerica is competing for a grant with hopes of bringing seven new destinations to the airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program helps smaller market airports add destinations to its offerings. In MidAmerica’s case, seven roundtrip destinations would be added via Allegiant Air, the airport’s sole flight provider, including Denver, Newark, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and Orange County, California. The airport currently offers flights to 12 destinations through Allegiant Air.
