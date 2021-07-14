Here’s an overview of the the ongoing projects at MidAmerica Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah is undergoing several projects to expand and improve it. tmaddox@bnd.com

In MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s 24th year of operation, many projects are ongoing to improve the airport, including an expansion to its terminal and a proposed expansion to Boeing’s defense-related manufacturing at the airport.

Here’s a look at projects at the St. Clair County-owned airport: