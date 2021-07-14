Power issue causes MetroLink delays for commuters in southwestern Illinois

MetroLink was not operating Wednesday morning between the Emerson Park & Memorial Hospital stations due to a power issue.

Riders traveling through this area may experience delays of up to 30 minutes. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there was no time frame on how long the outage will last.

MetroLink Station shuttles continue to transport passengers by bus between these stations as crews make repairs to the overhead power system.

Besides Emerson Park and Memorial Hospital, other stations affected include Fairview Heights Station, JJK Center Station, and Washington Park Station

MetroLink recommends checking its rider alerts for updates.