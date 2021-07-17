Here’s a list of farmers markets in Belleville, across southwest Illinois open Saturday am

An Old Town Farmers Market visitor places fresh zucchini in a bag during a recent Saturday morning. St. Louis Public Radio

If you are looking for a place to stroll outside and pick up veggies and other goodies along the way, following is a list of southwest Illinois farmers markets open early Saturday, and one on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Saturday, at least as we write this Friday afternoon, looks just about perfect for it, with the high of 84 both days.

Here’s the list:

▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmers Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. South Charles Street at East Main Street, Downtown Belleville. Fresh produce, grass fed beef and other meats, plants, honeys, jams and jellies, crafters, and more. facebook.com/Belleville-Old-Town-Farmers-Market-930383016993451

▪ Monroe County Farmers Market - Waterloo — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Monroe County Annex parking lot, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. facebook.com/monroecountyfarmersmarket

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. downtownalton.com or facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket

▪ Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. goshenmarket.org or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932041904820 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Bethalto Market in the Park — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. bethaltomarketinthepark.org

Are there any weekend markets we should add to this list for its next posting? Please contact newsroom@bnd.com