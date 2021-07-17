Life-size, animatronic dinosaurs are visiting southwest IL. Here’s how you can see them

After unloading eight semi-trucks on Thursday, workers put together the final elements of Dino Stroll on Friday.

Seventy-five dinosaurs are now calling the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville home through Sunday July 18.

The dinosaurs range from babies to some lifelike and life-size dinosaurs standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Many feature animatronics, with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes that blink, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds and many more details that bring them to life.

T-Rex, Velociraptors and Stegosaurus are among the dinosaurs that are depicted.

The presentation is an interactive and educational event allowing guests to walk through the exhibits.

Dino Stroll has a national charitable giving initiative to support those struggling within the communities of each city they visit. In St. Louis, Dino Stroll has partnered with the St. Louis Area Food Bank and will be hosting a food drive encouraging attendees to bring canned or non-perishable food to the event. There will be collection bins located at the front entrance for Dino Stroll.

WHEN: Dino Stroll will take place July 17 - 18, 2021

Timed tickets available every half hour, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

WHERE: Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Dr. Collinsville, IL 62234

COSTS: Tickets $21.99 each. Additional service fees will apply.

Children under 2, military and veterans are free. No ticket required. Military and veterans show your Military ID or papers at the entrance for free admission.

Tickets available online and for advance purchase only.

For more information and to purchase Dino Stroll tickets, visit www.DinoStroll.com