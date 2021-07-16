16-year-old driver crashes into Madison County animal control building

Provided

The Madison County Animal Care and Control is closed for the weekend after a 16-year-old driver crashed into the building Thursday night.

The crash happened when the driver attempted to make a U-turn in the parking lot of the facility. The driver then struck the southwest corner of the building.

“She had a valid instructional driving permit. She was driving with her father and I think made some type of error as to what gear the vehicle was in and struck the building,” said Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said the driver hit the wall outside the facility’s office and no individuals or animals were hurt. According to the county’s Safety and Risk Department, the damage and repairs are estimated around $50,000.

“We are thankful the office was closed at the the time of the crash and no one was injured,” Conder said.

The facility will reopen to the public on Monday at 9:30 a.m., according to a release from the county. The county’s facilities department currently is working to stabilize the building and prepare for repairs.

Traffic has increased along Illinois Route 143 with the construction detour on Interstate 70, and drivers are using the Madison County Animal Care and Control’s parking lot to turn around, county officials say.

The Illinois Department Of Transportation announced the closure of westbound Interstate 70 between the I-70/270 split and the merge with southbound I-55 in Madison County last month. The road closure was set to last for 21 days so workers can make pavement repairs.

The repairs are expected to be completed by July 23, according to a release from the state transportation department.