SUV crashes into Culver’s restaurant in O’Fallon, two diners sustain minor injuries

Two diners inside Culver’s restaurant suffered minor injuries Saturday when an SUV in the parking lot smashed into the side of the building, authorities said.

One of the two customers was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon with non-life threatening injuries.

The two persons in the Cadillac SUV were not injured, according to Tim McClain, a shift supervisor with O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS.

Restaurant owner Ben Jackels said it was “absolutely shocking” to hear what happened and he was glad that nobody was seriously injured.

Jackels said the restaurant had “considerable damage” and a company had been called to board up the damaged part of the building.

The restaurant had to shut down indoor dining after the crash but was able to resume drive-thru service. Jackels did not know when indoor service would be offered again.

The Cadillac SUV broke windows and cracked cinder blocks on the east side of the building. Jackels said he did not yet have an estimate how much the repairs would cost.

The crash was reported at 11:50 a.m. at the restaurant at 1702 W. Highway 50.

Sgt. William Barlock of the O’Fallon Police Department said a police report was made but no citations were issued since it was an accident on private property and not a case of reckless driving.

Barlock said the SUV was towed from the restaurant.