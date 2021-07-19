Body of southwest Illinois construction company’s founder recovered at Kentucky Lake

Charles “Chuck” Poettker Provided

Charles “Chuck” Poettker, 69, the founder and CEO of a large metro-east construction company, died in an accident at Kentucky Lake Saturday, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Poettker, of O’Fallon, disappeared in the water after he jumped from the swim platform of a 47-foot Sedan Bridge boat that had been anchored near the Sugar Bay area of the lake at about 3 p.m., a release from the department said. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Rescue divers recovered his body at about 5:30 p.m. An autopsy will be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

According to its website, Poettker Construction, is headquartered in Breese with an additional location in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company performs a range of services from construction management to general contracting and actual construction.

Its projects include work for the Department of Defense, the corporate offices of Ameren Illinois, a dining center of Illinois State University, and various school buildings and renovations.

The company released the statement on its website:

“It is with great sadness and the heaviest of heart that I announce the passing of my father and role model, Chuck Poettker. Under his outstanding leadership, Poettker Construction has built millions of quality relationships and buildings and has grown to be recognized as a premier construction firm and best place to work.”

The release said Poettker was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving as Specialist 4th Class in the 101st Airborne Division. He earned the U.S. Army Bronze Star for heroic service in a combat zone for helping to rescue two door gunners and recover the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot of a downed helicopter.