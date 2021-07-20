Man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Granite City shooting

A 30-year-old man has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the June 25 shooting death of Delas M. Carter in Granite City.

Fred W. Williams is being held at the Madison County Jail on $3 million bond.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Granite City Police also identified a second suspect, Dionta O. Moore, 31, who took his own life following a chase on the day of the shooting.

Granite City officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue where they found Carter, 30, wounded by gunfire and in critical condition. He was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City where he was pronounced dead, according to a police department release.

Officers, meanwhile, spotted a vehicle that matched a description provided by a witness and began a pursuit through Madison and Venice before it was stopped on the McKinley Bridge.

Two passengers who were not identified exited the suspect vehicle without incident. Moore, the driver, took his life inside the car, the release stated.

Investigators of the Granite City Police Department, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the United States Marshals Service eventually located Williams in Belleville, where he was arrested.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the alleged shooting.