Couple faces forgery, car burglary charges in Madison County

A Florida man and Tennessee woman have each been charged with one count of forgery and one count of burglary to a motor vehicle stemming from an incident at Regions Bank in Glen Carbon on Monday.

According to Glen Carbon Police, Delvin O. Mills, 28, and Mary M. Thornhill, 35, were arrested after attempting to evade officers.

Each count is a Class 3 felony, and both Mills and Thornhill are being held at the Madison County Jail. Judge Ronald Slemer set their bond at $150,000 each, according to a police department release.

At approximately 2:43 p.m. Monday, the Glen Carbon Police Department was alerted of a crime in progress at Regions Bank. The suspects attempted to flee from the officers, but were quickly captured.

Anyone with additional information about this incident or others should call the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226. People who want to remain anonymous can call the Glen Carbon police tip line at 618-391-4470.