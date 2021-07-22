Body of missing East Carondelet man recovered from canal in Cahokia Heights

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

Authorities recovered the body of a 58-year-old man Wednesday in a canal near Illinois Route 3 in Cahokia Heights.

Randal Sullivan, of Jersey Street in East Carondelet, was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Sullivan had been reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

Sheriff’s deputies located some of the man’s clothes during a search that night, Fleshren said. The St. Clair County Emergency Repsonse Team and Prairie Dupont Fire Department searched until 2 a.m Wednesday, but were unable to locate him.

Two people whose identities were not released spotted the man’s body in the canal Wednesday at 11:30 a.m, Fleshren said. Cahokia Heights authorities responded to the scene and recovered the body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.