Owner rounds up three pigs seen roaming Dupo neighborhood

This photo shows two of the three pigs seen roaming in Dupo. The owner of the pigs has rounded up the animals that escaped from a nearby farm. St. Clair County Sheriff's Department







The owner of three pigs seen roaming around a Dupo neighborhood on Monday has caught the escapees and returned them to their home.

The “angry pigs” were spotted in the 300 block of McBride Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

“All have been located and will escape heading off to market for today,” the sheriff’s department said shortly after the initial post was made.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren said the pigs were from a farm off Jesse Street, which is near McBride Avenue.

Fleshren said it was ruled a nuisance call and was not the type of case that would require a citation.