Swansea woman dies in single-car crash on Interstate 64

A 51-year old Swansea woman lost her life in a one-car crash on westbound Interstate 64 west Monday night.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 51-year old Edith Holmes of the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue in Swansea. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 5:25 p.m.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at about 4:27 p.m. Monday.

Holmes was driving a 2019 Gray Ford Flex on I-64 west at milepost 3.2, near Emerson Park and the MetroLink overpass. For an unknown reason, Holmes’ vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck the concrete pole holding up the interstate sign for Exit 3A, according to a state police release.

Holmes was the only occupant of the car.