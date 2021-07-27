Two lanes of Poplar Street Bridge will be closed temporarily, IL officials announced

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the two right lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge on I-55/64, including the Illinois 3 southbound ramp, in East St. Louis, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday July 29.

Additionally, there will be short term intermittent closures of one additional lane during this same time frame, provided the weather cooperates with work crews.

The restrictions are needed to perform work on the overhead sign board, according to IDOT. Kujo Inc., in cooperation with IDOT District 8 Operations forces, will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or choose alternate routes, IDOT advises.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.