Four arrested on methamphetamine charges after raid of drug house in Waterloo IL

Five individuals were arrested during a raid of an alleged drug house on Friday in Waterloo.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, during the morning hours on Friday, the sheriff’s department, the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois and Metro East Swat conducted a court-issued search warrant for distribution of methamphetamine on the 5700 block of State Rt. 3 in Waterloo.

Five subjects were arrested, according to police. Four of the individuals who were arrested are being held on various drug charges while the fifth was released by police without being charged.

Brittney M. Pegg, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class 2 felony. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Michael L. Pegg, 51, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony and five counts of unlawful possession of unassigned titles, a class 4 felony. His bond was set at $40,000.

During the search, Investigators with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force responded to check several vehicles that were on the property.

Travis G. Dietz, 24, and Brandon J. Boyer, 27, both of Red Bud, were also charged with possession of methamphetamine, and both Dietz and Boyer’s bonds were set at $20,000.

All four individuals are being held at the Monroe County Jail.

According to police, the residence had been under investigation for some time by the Metropolitan Group of Southern Illinois and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

In a statement, Monroe County Sheriff Rohlfing strongly encouraged citizens to contact the sheriff’s department about drug houses, drug activity or suspicious activity. Calls can be made anonymously to the department’s investigation division by using its Crime Free Tip Line 618-939-8477.