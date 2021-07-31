Texas man who drove on wrong side of I-64 is dead after hitting cars, two others hurt

A Texas man died in a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County early Saturday morning after driving on the wrong side of the road, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, a 27-year-old man from Kingwood, Texas, who has not otherwise been identified, was driving a 2012 Silver Toyota Highlander westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near milepost 81.5 at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the man sideswiped an oncoming 1990 white Ford Ranger, driven by Robert W. Allison, 42, of Fairfield and then continued westbound until it sideswiped another vehicle, a semi-trailer driven by Tonya L. Lovette, 37, of Albany, Georgia. After hitting the semi-truck, the man’s vehicle rolled and ran off the road into the center grass median.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The driver of the Ford Ranger and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to police.