Two lanes of I-64 near East St. Louis to be closed during rush hour, IDOT says

Two portions of Interstate 64 near Washington Park will close Tuesday during rush hour, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp on westbound I-64 at Illinois 111 and northbound Illinois 111 ramp to westbound I-64 will close on Tuesday, August 3, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The closure is necessary so crews can repair a bridge beam that was damaged by an oversized vehicle that hit the bridge, according to IDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling through the area.