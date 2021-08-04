Metro-East News
Madison County Transit making service changes to ‘enhance access to employment’
Madison County Transit will make minor adjustments to select bus routes at the upcoming regularly scheduled service change on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The change is taking place to enhance bus service and access to employment, according to a press release issued by Madison County Transit.
“MCT is the primary means of transportation for many individuals and families in our county,” Madison County Managing Director SJ Morrison stated in the press release. “These adjustments will enhance the routes for commuters to popular job sites and make the service more convenient for our passengers.”
MCT reminds passengers masks are required while on MCT buses. For detailed schedule information visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.
Route changes
#5 Tri-City Regional: Re-route all trips in Brooklyn to travel on Illinois 3 until Washington. The #5 will then make a one-block loop in Brooklyn utilizing Third Street, Canal, and then back to Illinois 3.
#20X Gateway Commerce Center Express: Morning service remains the same. Trips currently operating in late morning, early afternoon, and late evening are being replaced with service during afternoon peak hours, when there is greater demand.
#24X Alton-Gateway Commerce Center Express: Extend all trips of the #24X to Lakeview Commerce Center on New Poag Road from Illinois 111.
