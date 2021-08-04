Madison County Transit making service changes to ‘enhance access to employment’

Madison County Transit will make minor adjustments to select bus routes at the upcoming regularly scheduled service change on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The change is taking place to enhance bus service and access to employment, according to a press release issued by Madison County Transit.

“MCT is the primary means of transportation for many individuals and families in our county,” Madison County Managing Director SJ Morrison stated in the press release. “These adjustments will enhance the routes for commuters to popular job sites and make the service more convenient for our passengers.”

MCT reminds passengers masks are required while on MCT buses. For detailed schedule information visit www.mct.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or e-mail info@mct.org.

Route changes

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.