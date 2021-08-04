Madison County bar-restaurant sells Illinois Lottery ticket worth nearly $9 million

A patron of Cottage Hills Bar and Grill in Madison County has some life-changing news coming down the pike.

According to a press release from Illinois lottery, the establishment located at 132 N. MacArthur Drive sold the winning ticket on an $8.9 million jackpot Saturday, July 31.

The press release noted, as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the winner had yet to come forward to claim the prize, but that the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill is aware the person has been a regular customer since the establishment opened three years ago.

“We do actually know who won,” Melissa, the Cottage Hills Bar and Grill manager, said in the press release. Her last name was not listed in the release. “They are one of our regulars, and we all agree that they definitely deserve this win! This is pretty exciting.”

Since the news, the bar and grill has seen a steady stream of customers, according to the press release.

“Just within the few days of it being announced we have had a lot more customers come in to purchase tickets. We are also a new business so it definitely helps put our name on the map,” Melissa said.

These outcomes produce an added benefit of bringing the business a cash selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount for selling a winning ticket, the press release noted.

“We are a new business, this is only our third year here. We have had our ups and downs since opening the doors, so this money will help ensure our future with our business,” Melissa said.