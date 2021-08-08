Missing 1-year-old found dead in rural Calhoun County after walking out door of home

Lebanon and Illnois State Police officers are investigating the death of a man fatally struck by a car on Thursday.

A 1-year-old girl who went missing from her rural Calhoun County home Saturday night has been found dead, Fox2 News is reporting.

Sheriff’s deputies, family members and volunteers had searched for her all night.

“We’re told that an older sibling opened the door and the 1-year-old walked out the door,” Patrick Clark reported from the scene Sunday morning.

Fox2 had earlier reported that the girl disappeared about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The children’s parents apparently were getting them ready for bed after going out to dinner.

The family lives near Ash Bridge Hollow Road and North Mississippi River Road, north of Batchtown along the Mississippi River, about 65 miles northwest of Belleville.

The area is a mix of farmland and woods with some steep terrain.

On Sunday morning, Clark quoted Sheriff Bill Heffington, who also serves as county coroner, as saying that cadaver dogs had been brought in as part of the search.

“We’re told that there was a pond there that the dogs were led to, but they did not find anything initially,” Clark said. “Now later on, Sheriff Heffington has confirmed that they did find the body of that 1-year-old there.”

An investigation into the death continues.