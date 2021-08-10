Bass Pro Shops is opening its third retail store in the St. Louis region next year

Contributed photo

Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new retail store a mile from the intersection of I-270 and I-44 in Sunset Hills, Mo., the company’s third in the St. Louis region, officials announced Tuesday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a brand new store in our home state of Missouri,” Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris said in a news release. “The St. Louis area is home to incredibly passionate sportsmen and women who love the outdoors as much as we do, and we’re excited to expand our ability to serve them while showcasing our iconic outdoor brands including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and TRACKER Boats and ATVs.”

The store will be 75,000 square feet and is expected to open during the second half of 2022.

It will employ more than 100 people, the company stated. Here’s where you can learn how to apply: www.basspro.com/careers.

Additional information about the company’s plans is included in its news release.

The company also has stores in the St. Charles and Hazelwood areas.