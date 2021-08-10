90-year-old woman killed crossing street in rural Madison County

A 90-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed while crossing a state highway in rural Madison County on Tuesday.

Betty Plocher, of Pocahontas, was walking south on Illinois 143 near Pine Tree Lane at about 10:30 a.m. when she was hit by the car, according to Illinois State Police. She was transported to an area hospital where she died.

August Busalaki, 20, was the driver of the car. He refused medical treatment at the scene, ISP said in a release.

The Illinos State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation. No further information is being released.