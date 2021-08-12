How have southwest IL counties changed since 2010? Here’s what 2020 census data shows

The U.S. Census Bureau released new population data Thursday from the 2020 census that Illinois and other states will use to redraw congressional district maps, a process known as redistricting.

How has the metro-east changed in the last decade? Of the region’s seven counties, only one saw an increase in residents counted in the latest census.

Here’s what the new census data shows for each community:

Madison County decreased

Total population in 2020: 265,859

Total population in 2010: 269,282

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -1.3

St. Clair County decreased

Total population in 2020: 257,400

Total population in 2010: 270,056

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -4.7

Clinton County decreased

Total population in 2020: 36,899

Total population in 2010: 37,762

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -2.3

Monroe County increased

Total population in 2020: 34,962

Total population in 2010: 32,957

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: 6.1

Randolph County decreased

Total population in 2020: 30,163

Total population in 2010: 33,476

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -9.9

Bond County decreased

Total population in 2020: 16,725

Total population in 2010: 17,768

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -5.9

Washington County decreased

Total population in 2020: 13,761

Total population in 2010: 14,716

Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -6.5

Visit the Census Bureau’s website at https://www.census.gov/library/visualizations/interactive/2020-population-and-housing-state-data.html to view an interactive map of every U.S. county’s population change.