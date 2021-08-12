Metro-East News
How have southwest IL counties changed since 2010? Here’s what 2020 census data shows
The U.S. Census Bureau released new population data Thursday from the 2020 census that Illinois and other states will use to redraw congressional district maps, a process known as redistricting.
How has the metro-east changed in the last decade? Of the region’s seven counties, only one saw an increase in residents counted in the latest census.
Here’s what the new census data shows for each community:
Madison County decreased
- Total population in 2020: 265,859
- Total population in 2010: 269,282
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -1.3
St. Clair County decreased
- Total population in 2020: 257,400
- Total population in 2010: 270,056
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -4.7
Clinton County decreased
- Total population in 2020: 36,899
- Total population in 2010: 37,762
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -2.3
Monroe County increased
- Total population in 2020: 34,962
- Total population in 2010: 32,957
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: 6.1
Randolph County decreased
- Total population in 2020: 30,163
- Total population in 2010: 33,476
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -9.9
Bond County decreased
- Total population in 2020: 16,725
- Total population in 2010: 17,768
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -5.9
Washington County decreased
- Total population in 2020: 13,761
- Total population in 2010: 14,716
- Percent change from 2010 to 2020: -6.5
Visit the Census Bureau’s website at https://www.census.gov/library/visualizations/interactive/2020-population-and-housing-state-data.html to view an interactive map of every U.S. county’s population change.
Comments