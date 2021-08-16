Funeral arrangements announced for Bethalto couple and son killed in crash

A visitation and funeral Mass will be held for John, Dominic and Melissa “Missy” Cafazza this week after the couple and their 12-year-old son were killed in a car accident Friday. Provided

Funeral and visitation arrangements for a Bethalto couple and their young son who were killed in a traffic accident Friday have been announced.

John A. Cafazza, 55; Melissa R. Cafazza, 52; and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, died Friday in a crash that occurred after the driver of another vehicle went through a stop sign, the Madison County Coroner’s Office reported Saturday.

The couple is survived by three other sons, Dominic’s brothers, Nick, A.J. and Vinny.

Visitation for the family will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Civic Memorial High School gymnasium in Bethalto. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 0 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Holy Angels Catholic church in Wood River.

Interment will be held privately.

Melissa “Missy” Cafazza was a physical education teacher at Our Lady Queen of Peace School and taught aerobics at Fitness and Fun for 25 years. She was also an agent at Legacy Real Estate and Southeby’s Realty at the Lake of the Ozarks. She had a love for fitness, painting and decorating, according to an obituary.

John Cafazza worked as a managing director at Travelers in St. Louis for more than 20 years. He had a passion for music and playing the guitar. He was known for his skill at trivia and enjoyed playing sports with his four sons, his obituary stated.

Dominic Cafazza was a seventh grade student at Wilber Trimpe Middle School and played soccer and baseball.

Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil organized by the Bethalto School District Sunday night at Civic Memorial High School’s football field to remember Dominic and his parents.

The school district also offered counseling for the community Sunday evening.