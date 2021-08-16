William Haine, former Illinois state senator from Madison County, dies at 77

Retired state Sen. William Haine of Alton died Monday. He was 77 years old.

Haine’s son, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, announced his father’s passing.

“In this time of great sorrow, we feel great joy in knowing that Bill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully,” Tom Haine said in a statement Monday. “He was to the end a man of deep and committed Faith in Jesus Christ, surrounded by the songs and prayers of his family, to whom he had offered every ounce of his care and devotion.”

He is survived by his wife, Anna, and many children and grandchildren.

William and Anna Haine marked their 50th wedding anniversary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a public mass earlier in August.

Haine was born in 1944 in Alton and attended St. Louis University Law School. He later earned his doctorate from the university’s school of law.

He went on to serve on the Madison County Board and as the Madison County State’s Attorney for 14 years, the office his son now holds.

Tom Haine was sworn into office as state’s attorney by his father after being elected in 2020.

In 2002, Haine, a Democrat, was appointed to fill the seat of retiring Senator Evelyn Bowles. He served as the 56th District’s senator for five terms. He announced he would not seek re-election in 2017. Earlier that year, he had been diagnosed with blood cancer.

After retiring from the Illinois Senate, Gov. J.B. Pritzker nominated Haine for a position on the Illinois State Board of Elections in 2019. He was confirmed unanimously by the Illinois Senate.