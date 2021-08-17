Man killed when car hits tree, catches fire in East St. Louis

The Major Case Squad has released descriptions of two persons of interest and their vehicle in relation to the shooting death of a 46-year-old man early Sunday at a Sauget gas station. Provided

A speeding motorist died when the car he was driving struck a tree and burst into flames in East St. Louis early Tuesday.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3809 Lake Dr. at 6:04 a.m. His identity has not been released.

East St. Louis Police spotted a 2003 gray Mercedes Benz traveling east on State Street in the 3100 block of State Street at approximately 4:10 a.m..

The driver continued driving recklessly, while traveling at a high rate of speed onto Lake Drive toward Cahokia Heights, according to a release from East St. Louis police.

It said the man struck the tree and his vehicle continued into the wooded area nearby.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said an officer called to report that the car was on fire at 4:19 a.m. He said it took firefighters about an hour to put the fire out.