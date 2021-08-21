East St. Louis community gathers to bury five young children killed in apartment fire

Flowers rest on 9-year-old Deontae Davis Jr.’s coffin during graveside services that took place Aug. 21, 2021 at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery Millstadt. Deontae was one of five children, all siblings, who died in an Aug. 6, 2021, fire at their East St. Louis home. Toys and decorations were placed on nearby graves of other children. acortes@bnd.com

The East St. Louis community filled the pews at Greater St. Mark’s Church of God and the grounds at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery on Saturday for memorial services they helped pay for — all in an effort to show their support for the family of five young siblings who died in a fire at their home.

Deontae Davis Jr., 9; 8-year-old twins Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy’el Dunigan, 2, died Aug. 6, on their mother Sabrina Dunigan’s birthday.

The fire started in their second-floor apartment in a building on North 29th Street in East St. Louis. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

A funeral took place from 12-3 p.m. Saturday at the East St. Louis church. The children were buried at the Millstadt cemetery in colorful coffins — red, blue, pink, purple and adorned with their photographs and images like unicorns, bears and butterflies.

Speakers at the funeral, including East. St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern lll and local pastors, encouraged the family to remember their faith and remember that the community is thinking of them and praying for them as they grieve the loss of the children.

“Even though I’ve never had the pleasure of meeting these children, I know that they were a crucial part of this community. It shows,” Eastern said in his remarks. “... The community of East St. Louis and the city of East St. Louis, we stand with you.”

People begin to gather Aug. 21, 2021, outside Greater St. Mark’s Church of God in East St. Louis to attend the funeral for five young siblings who died in a fire at their home. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com

The family welcomed the large crowd and members of the media who attended Saturday’s services. Empowerment of Grace, a St. Louis church, also live-streamed the three-hour service on its Facebook page, where as many as 260 people were watching at times.

Some people referred to the event not as a funeral but a “homegoing celebration.” And there were moments it was celebratory. Attendees stood and clapped. Cheerful songs were sung. “I got a feeling everything’s gonna be all right,” one verse declared.

Community helped pay for services

Earlier this month, local organizations in East St. Louis held the first memorial for the family in front of the burned apartment building in the 500 block of North 29th Street. The groups included Silence Da Violence and House of OOH Wee.

Terry “T-Baby” Jenkins, who started both organizations, and her business partner Herkeisha Lester immediately rushed to the family’s side Aug. 6.

Jenkins raced to organize a vigil for them even as she was grieving the loss of her father, who died just before the apartment fire. She said the vigil quickly turned into a fundraiser to help the family pay for the funeral and burial, as well as new housing, food and clothes.

“There was a need,” Jenkins said. “Five children who lost their lives tragically. We knew the family would need some financial assistance.

“People donated whatever they had,” Jenkins added. “... It was a beautiful thing.”

Courtney Hoffman, a local businessman, was among those who donated. He said the fatal fire made him think of his own children.

“I pictured my kids’ faces on those kids’ faces,” Hoffman said. “In East St. Louis, we all are one. Those babies belong to all of us. I felt it was my obligation to offer my support to send those kids home to my heavenly father.”

Pallbearers remove 2-year-old Loy’el Dunigan’s coffin from a hearse for graveside services that took place Aug. 21, 2021 at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery Millstadt. Loy’el was one of five children, all siblings, who died in an Aug. 6, 2021, fire at their East St. Louis home. She was the youngest. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com

Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said he and several firefighters collected donations for the family, too. “How can we as a community not offer our support to the mother, to the family?” he said.

Mayor Eastern and the Democratic Party in East St. Louis also came together to donate money, according to Jenkins.

Frank Smith, chairman of the East St. Louis Democratic Central Committee, said he lost a daughter to a fire in Detroit a few years ago.

“Losing one to such a tragedy is hard. I can’t imagine losing five at one time,” Smith said.

Children look at 4-year-old Jabari Johnson’s coffin during graveside services that took place Aug. 21, 2021 at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery Millstadt. DJabari was one of five children, all siblings, who died in an Aug. 6, 2021, fire at their East St. Louis home. Lexi Cortes acortes@bnd.com

Collections for family continue

Larita Rice Barnes, a local pastor, also set up an ongoing fundraiser for donations for the family at Regions Bank, located at 8405 State St. in East St. Louis.

Anyone can go to Regions Bank and donate money. The fund is set up under Sabrina Dunigan’s and Linda Barton’s name, Rice-Barnes said. Barton is Dunigan’s mother.

Rice-Barnes commended the outpouring of support the community has shown the family.

“The community and people from all over have stepped up in powerful ways to be present for the family. I have seen that this alone has given them a sense of comfort and peace,” she said.