Watch the removal of a pickup truck that crashed into a historic Collinsville building

A pickup truck that crashed into the historic brick building that houses Kassly-Meridith Funeral Home in Collinsville has been pulled from the front of the structure.

The accident happened early Sunday and drew local passersby to view the damage, including Tuesday evening, when the truck was removed.

Workers used a crane to remove the drive-thru covering then brought in tow trucks to pull the pickup from the building, as a small crowd of curious onlookers watched Tuesday evening.

The former Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home at 515 Vandalia St. (Illinois 159) was built in the 1930s.

The truck knocked out a column on the drive-thru entryway and crashed through the door.

No serious injuries were reported.