Here’s the Saturday, Sunday schedules for Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights
The 33rd annual Midwest Salute to the Arts continues Saturday and Sunday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights.
The festival includes demonstrations by local artist groups, live music, food and beverage vendors, and lots of art.
The schedule is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s the schedule:
Gesso Stage Demo Artists
Demonstrations will take place during festival hours.
Saturday
Angela Chostner – Acrylic Painting
Carol Morgan – Wine Painting
Harison Engele – Mixed Media
Isobel Abbott-Dethrow – Acrylic Painting
Kevin Pickard – Mixed Media
Larry Spenser – Digital MousePainting
Shakayla Clark – Mixed Media
Tom Blood – Acrylic Painting
Tracey Ipollito – Acrylic Painting
Valeria Prieto – Acrylic Painting
Sunday
Amy Iverson – Pen and Ink
Emily Brahstedt – Acrylic Painting
Jake Bishop – Acrylic Painting
Live music on the Gesso Stage
Saturday
10-11:45 a.m. – J. Michael Hildreth
12:15-2 p.m. – Carrier Tunes
2:15-3:30 p.m. – Don McCown
4-5 p.m. – Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble BoMA
5:15-6:45 p.m. – Dave Mendoza
Sunday
11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lexy Schlemer
1:15-3 p.m. – Teya King
3:30-5 p.m. – Mark Biehl
Children’s Entertainment
Saturday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Randall Spriggs
11 a.m. to noon – STL Bubble Van
Sunday
11 a.m. to noon – STL Bubble Van
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Randall Spriggs
Noon to 1 p.m. Marilyn Kinsella: Kinsella, aka Taleypo the Storyteller, celebrates her 40th year of telling tales at this year’s festival.
Children’s Gallery and Creation Station
The Children’s Gallery offers kids-only shopping. Kids can buy art without grown-ups nudging them toward something they like. The cost to enter the gallery is $10 and is intended for kids ages 5-13. Hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Children’s Creation Station will have the same hours as the gallery. Kids’ activities include suncatchers, fun & silly masks, slap bracelets, Raising Cane’s Coloring the Love, Build a Spine Project and more.
The site for Midwest Salute to the Arts is located at 525 S. Ruby Lane in Fairview Heights. To learn more about the annual festival, visit midwestsalute.com.
