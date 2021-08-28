Here’s the Saturday, Sunday schedules for Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights

Mixed media and mosaic artist Peggy Schuning installs her art in preparation for this weekend’s Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights. The 33rd annual Midwest Salute to the Arts takes place at Moody Park in Fairview Heights, starting Friday night. This art festival has something for everyone, including art demonstrations by local artist groups, live music, food and beverage vendors, and, of course, art. The event takes place 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. dholtmann@bnd.com

The 33rd annual Midwest Salute to the Arts continues Saturday and Sunday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights.

The festival includes demonstrations by local artist groups, live music, food and beverage vendors, and lots of art.

The schedule is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s the schedule:

Gesso Stage Demo Artists

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Demonstrations will take place during festival hours.

Saturday

Angela Chostner – Acrylic Painting



Carol Morgan – Wine Painting



Harison Engele – Mixed Media



Isobel Abbott-Dethrow – Acrylic Painting



Kevin Pickard – Mixed Media



Larry Spenser – Digital MousePainting



Shakayla Clark – Mixed Media



Tom Blood – Acrylic Painting



Tracey Ipollito – Acrylic Painting



Valeria Prieto – Acrylic Painting

Sunday

Amy Iverson – Pen and Ink



Emily Brahstedt – Acrylic Painting



Jake Bishop – Acrylic Painting

Live music on the Gesso Stage

Saturday

10-11:45 a.m. – J. Michael Hildreth



12:15-2 p.m. – Carrier Tunes



2:15-3:30 p.m. – Don McCown



4-5 p.m. – Shades of Blue Jazz Ensemble BoMA



5:15-6:45 p.m. – Dave Mendoza

Sunday

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lexy Schlemer



1:15-3 p.m. – Teya King



3:30-5 p.m. – Mark Biehl

Children’s Entertainment

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Randall Spriggs



11 a.m. to noon – STL Bubble Van

Sunday

11 a.m. to noon – STL Bubble Van



11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Randall Spriggs



Noon to 1 p.m. Marilyn Kinsella: Kinsella, aka Taleypo the Storyteller, celebrates her 40th year of telling tales at this year’s festival.

Children’s Gallery and Creation Station

The Children’s Gallery offers kids-only shopping. Kids can buy art without grown-ups nudging them toward something they like. The cost to enter the gallery is $10 and is intended for kids ages 5-13. Hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Children’s Creation Station will have the same hours as the gallery. Kids’ activities include suncatchers, fun & silly masks, slap bracelets, Raising Cane’s Coloring the Love, Build a Spine Project and more.

The site for Midwest Salute to the Arts is located at 525 S. Ruby Lane in Fairview Heights. To learn more about the annual festival, visit midwestsalute.com.