Midwest Salute to the Arts continues Sunday in Fairview Heights. Here is the schedule

Paul W. Bauer, a sculptor from St. Louis, uses a light to show the translucency of “Lioness,” one of his sculptures made of honeycomb calcite. Bauer said he has been coming to the annual Midwest Salute to the Arts festival in Fairview Heights for many years.

The 33rd annual Midwest Salute to the Arts concludes Sunday at Moody Park in Fairview Heights.

The festival includes demonstrations by local artist groups, live music, food and beverage vendors, and lots of art.

The schedule is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here are the details

Gesso Stage demo artists:

Amy Iverson – Pen and Ink



Emily Brahstedt – Acrylic Painting



Jake Bishop – Acrylic Painting

LIVE MUSIC ON THE GESSO STAGE

11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. – Lexy Schlemer



1:15-3 p.m. – Teya King



3:30-5 p.m. – Mark Biehl

CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT

11 a.m. to noon – STL Bubble Van



11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Randall Spriggs



Noon to 1 p.m. Marilyn Kinsella: Kinsella, aka Taleypo the Storyteller, celebrates her 40th year of telling tales at this year’s festival.

CHILDREN’S GALLERY AND CREATION STATION

The Children’s Gallery offers kids-only shopping. Kids can buy art without grown-ups nudging them toward something they like. The cost to enter the gallery is $10 and is intended for kids ages 5-13. Hours for the gallery are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Children’s Creation Station will have the same hours as the gallery. Kids’ activities include suncatchers, fun & silly masks, slap bracelets, Raising Cane’s Coloring the Love, Build a Spine Project and more.

The site for Midwest Salute to the Arts at 525 S. Ruby Lane in Fairview Heights. To learn more about the annual festival, visit midwestsalute.com.