Person with a gun apprehended at Belleville East football opener without incident

A person with a gun was apprehended at a Belleville East High School home football game Friday night without incident, according to a statement from Superintendent Brian Mentzer.

The statement was also shared with families via robocall.

“I wanted to make you aware of an incident that happened at last evening’s football game,” Mentzer said in his statement. “School officials were drawn to an individual that was acting suspiciously.

“ Our security team and the Belleville Police Department apprehended the individual without incident or alarm to others. Upon a search, the individual was found to be in possession of a firearm. At no time was the weapon displayed, nor was the individual found to be a threat.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of the Belleville Police Department and our security team for bringing this incident to a safe conclusion. As always, we are dedicated to the safety and security of our students and community.”

Mentzer said Saturday that he couldn’t say whether the individual was a student or not.

A spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department said Saturday that he couldn’t say whether charges were filed.

Friday was the first football game of the year for both Belleville East and Belleville West high schools; both played at home.