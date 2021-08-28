Metro-East News

Teen killed when car struck by train in southwest Illinois town

A 16-year-old girl died in Randolph County on Friday after her car was struck by a train, according to information from Illinois State Police District 13.

Police did not identify the girl.

Around 5:30 p.m., the 16-year-old stopped at a railroad crossing at Duclos Street, near Berger Lane, in Prairie Du Rocher. According to state police, the crossing gates were down and lights were activated.

After yielding to a northbound train, the 16-year-old drove around the grossing gates and was struck in the passenger side by another train traveling south on a second set of tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train crew refused medical attention.

