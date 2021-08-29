Metro-East News

Police release identities of drivers in fatal Edwardsville crash that killed baby

Belleville News-Democrat

Illinois State Police on Sunday identified the two drivers in a fatal vehicle crash in Edwardsville on Friday.

A 2-month-old boy died in the accident, which occurred about 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 270, east of Interstate 255, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police District 11 office.

Christian A. Mueller, 23, of Granite City, was driving a car that was merging from the right lane to the middle lane due to an Illinois Department of Transportation construction closure. A truck driven by William E. Ball, 42, of St. Louis, rear-ended the car.

The following information resulted from the preliminary investigation:

The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 between Interstate 255 and Illinois 157 were closed for an investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit until about 1 p.m. Friday.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” the press release stated.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning.

