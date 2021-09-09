Here’s a schedule of southwest Illinois events in memory of 9/11 terrorist attacks

After the annual Moment of Remembrance ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11, attendees visit the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois at 1125 S. Illinois Street in Belleville. The memorial, features a 35.25 foot long steel column from the World Trade Center in New York. dholtmann@bnd.com

It’s been 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country.

Here are remembrance events taking place in metro-east communities:

▪ 20th Anniversary Remembrance Day Ceremony — 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. 375th AMW HQ (Building P-3) and the Base Theater/Auditorium, (Building 1670), Scott AFB. The event will include a reveille honors and remarks from Former New York Deputy Fire Chief, Charles Blaich, who will recount the events of that day and his involvement as he took command of the incident and the recovery efforts for months after. facebook.com/ScottAirForceBase

▪ ‘Twin Towers’ World Trade Center Memorial Dedication — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Smithton Park, located on Illinois Route 159 just south of Memorial Drive and just north of Sand Rock Road, Smithton. The ceremony honors the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our nation. Congressman Mike Bost and other elected officials are invited. Residents of Smithton and their friends and families are invited. A light breakfast will follow at the nearby Smithton Senior Center. Parking is available in the park, the Senior Center and the First Baptist Church next to the Memorial Park.

▪ Community Observance of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 — 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. McKendree University Quad, 701 College Road, Lebanon. The public is welcome to attend and join the students, faculty, staff and special guests in remembering and honoring those who lost their lives on that day. Event includes a performance by the McKendree University Chamber Choir, which will sing the national anthem, posting of the colors by the Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard, and more.

▪ 2021 Virtual Moment of Remembrance Ceremony — 9:11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Live on Facebook. The City of Belleville and the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois Committee will co-host the 10th Annual Moment of Remembrance Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial location at Station House #4 in Belleville. To ensure the health and safety of everyone, the ceremony will be virtual with only program participants allowed on site. The ceremony will be live streamed on Belleville’s Facebook page, Welcome to Belleville, IL.

▪ VFW Post 805 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. “We Will Remember” memorial event to commemorate victims of the attack on America. Twenty years after the terror attacks on America, citizens of O’Fallon, IL, please join us in this commemoration ceremony to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. facebook.com/events/4256763801073140

▪ September 11th Remembrance Car Meet — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Wood River VFW Hall, 231 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Hosted by the Alton US Army Recruiting Station and the VFW in Wood River. It has been 20 years and we will never forget. All kinds of cars are welcome. US Army Vehicles will be present for display as well. Meet your local Army and Army Reserve Recruiters. Share this day with Veterans from across the community. Food will be provided by the VFW. Casual meet. Space is limited. facebook.com/events/657018308591772

▪ 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony — 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Bryan-Bennett Library, 315 S. Maple St., Salem. A 20th anniversary ceremony will be held at the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.” The following elected officials will be in attendance: Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet, Illinois - 5th District; U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15); State Representative Blaine Wilhour (107th District); State Senator Jason Plummer (54th District); State Senator Terri Bryant (58th District); State Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (24th District); State Representative Brad Halbrook (102nd District); State Representative Dave Severin (117th District).