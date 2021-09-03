Today it’s known as Lofts on the Square. Ninety years ago, it was the new Hotel Belleville

This is the front page of the Belleville Daily News-Democrat on May 9, 1931, when the Hotel Belleville kicked off with a banquet.

Now it’s the Lofts on the Square apartment complex. Ninety years ago, it was the brand new Hotel Belleville.

This front page image of the Belleville Daily News-Democrat previewed the official grand opening of the new hotel.

The lead article notes the project was a $375,000 investment, and the building was 100% fireproof.

“It is modern in appearance, massive in construction and beautiful in design,” the article states. “The frontage is finished in fancy tan, stock brick.”

The article called the hotel Belleville’s ``biggest project and achievement.”