Fairview Heights honors members of American military killed in Afghanistan

People driving by Fairview Heights City Hall will notice 13 American flags in addition to flags that regularly fly on the city’s flagpoles.

Mayor Mark Kupsky arranged for the additional flags to be flown to honor 13 members of the U.S. military who were killed in Afghanistan last month during the U.S. withdrawal.

“Please keep these (heroes) and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Kupsky wrote on his Facebook page.

Hundreds of people expressed support for the mayor’s action on his Facebook page and on the Fairview Heights Police Department Facebook page.

“Thank you Mr. Mayor for honoring those who gave their all and may their family and friends find comfort in God’s love,” one wrote.

The U.S. Department of Defense reported that 13 service members were killed in a suicide bombing Aug. 26 outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, while helping to evacuate people to safety.

The fallen included 11 Marines, one Navy medic and one Army soldier. Dozens of Aghans also lost their lives in the attack.

President Joe Biden called the 13 men and women “heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others” in a statement.