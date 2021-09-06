Family asks for help finding dog that ran away after vehicle crash in East St. Louis

Nala, a pit-bull mix and rescue dog, has been missing since Tuesday, when she ran away from the scene of a vehicle crash in East St. Louis. Provided

A metro-east family is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that went missing after a vehicle crash in East St. Louis.

The dog is a pit-bull mix named “Nala.” She’s a rescue dog, believed to be 2 or 3 years old. She was last seen by her owners Tuesday.

“I’m beside myself knowing that she’s out there by herself,” Jessica Vineyard, 45, of Caseyville, said Monday.

Vineyard is the sister of Taylor Whetstone, 29, of Belleville, who owns the dog with her boyfriend, Justin Jensen.

According to Vineyard:

Whetstone and Jenson were coming home from St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon.

They were driving a Maroon Chevy Suburban.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Eighth and Broadway in East St. Louis.

A car in the opposite lane swerved and hit the car in front of them before crashing into their SUV.

The driver of the car in the opposite lane fled the scene on foot.

Nala took off in the direction of Third Street.

Whetstone and Jensen were transported to a hospital and released.

“My sister was busted up, so she’s not been able to do much (to find the dog),” Vineyard said. “She had a broken nose, two black eyes, and she’s missing some teeth.”

The East St. Louis Police Department couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

Vineyard posted information about the lost dog on her Facebook page last week.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to help us,” Vineyard said. “It’s been really heart-warming.”

As of Monday morning, Nala hadn’t been found. Vineyard describes the dog as “friendly” but “timid.”

Among those helping with the search are employees and volunteers of Gateway Pet Guardians, a non-profit organization with an animal shelter and rescue operation in East St. Louis.

Anyone with information about Nala should call 618-207-7000 or go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jessicajai176.