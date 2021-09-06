Caseyville police attempt to identify theft suspect by posting photos on social media

Caseyville Police Department posted these and other photos of a theft suspect on Facebook Monday. Provided

Caseyville and other metro-east police departments are circulating photos of a suspect in a theft case, although their Facebook posts don’t indicate where or when the crime occurred.

Some of the photos, which appear to come from a security camera, are blurry.

A man is shown in an office-like setting with a desk. He’s bald with a white T-shirt, long navy shorts, white tennis shoes with black strings and tattoos on his arms and around his neck and ear.

In one photo, the man is talking on a cellphone.

“If you know the identity of this suspect, contact the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division,” a post reads on the department’s Facebook page.

The telephone number is 618-344-2151, ext. 142. Callers can leave a voicemail and remain anonymous, according to the post.

Caseyville Police Department couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.