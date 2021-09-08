Endangered missing person alert issued for O’Fallon teen

The O’Fallon Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for a teenage girl.

Karah Barnett, 14, of O’Fallon, was last seen Tuesday evening wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street in O’Fallon.

Karah is 5 feet 7 inches tall with long brown hair and hazel eyes, and sometimes wears glasses, according to a news release on Wednesday. She also has braces and a tattoo on her left forearm.

Karah has a condition that puts her in danger, according to the O’Fallon Police Department.

Anyone with information about Karah’s location is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, or call 911.