Metro-East News

Endangered missing person alert issued for O’Fallon teen

The O’Fallon Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for a teenage girl.

Karah Barnett, 14, of O’Fallon, was last seen Tuesday evening wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street in O’Fallon.

Karah is 5 feet 7 inches tall with long brown hair and hazel eyes, and sometimes wears glasses, according to a news release on Wednesday. She also has braces and a tattoo on her left forearm.

Karah has a condition that puts her in danger, according to the O’Fallon Police Department.

Anyone with information about Karah’s location is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, or call 911.

Mother Baltimore

A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service