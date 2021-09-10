Vigil is planned for 3-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet in East St. Louis

Calyia Stringer Provided

A vigil for Calyia Stringer is planned for Friday evening at Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park in East St. Louis, according to her family.

Calyia was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a wall in an apartment at the Roosevelt Homes in the 1300 block of North 44th Street on Sunday night as she watched television, police said. She died Tuesday morning.

No one has been charged in the shooting.

The vigil is at 6 p.m. at the park at 185 W. Trendley Ave. in East St. Louis. There will be a balloon release and a candlelight vigil. The family asks that people bring extra balloons for release.

State police said in a statement this week that someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at a crowd of people standing outside of the Roosevelt Homes that night.

“Individual(s) within the group returned fire,” state police said. “During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet entered Building 47 and struck the victim. Following the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the area.”