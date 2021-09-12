Look for lane restrictions on this Madison County road, transportation department says

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 111 between New Poag Road and Gateway Commerce Center Drive in Madison County will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals.

The restriction is necessary to make repairs on two separate bridge decks and should be completed by November.

Drivers are urged by IDOT to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Keeley & Sons Inc. of East St. Louis is the project’s contractor.

For IDOT District 8 updates, go toTwitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.