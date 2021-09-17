40th annual Belleville Oktoberfest is this weekend around Public Square. Here’s the schedule

Belleville celebrates its 40th annual Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday in the heart of downtown.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, vendors, food, other activities and, of course, plenty of beer and a bit of Bavarian culture.

And Friday’s opening is just in time for your lunch break, with food vendors at the ready. The city says there will be at least 30 food vendors serving German, Mexican, Asian and American cuisines.

Get your lederhosen ready for this year’s big event, which includes three stages for performances.

For information about the 40th annual Oktoberfest, visit the website at bellevilleoktoberfest.com. Here’s what’s on the schedule:

Friday, Sept. 17:

3 p.m. — Yoga & Bier – East Main Stage. Cost: $10 per person for one hour of yoga followed by a refreshing beer. Bring a yoga mat. Arrive 5-10 minutes early.

4-7 p.m. — The Good Time Bank – German Tent Stage

5-7 p.m. — Boulderdash – Main Stage

5-7 p.m. — Student Musicians: Melodic Rhythms – East Main Stage

6 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies – Tapping of the Keg – German Tent Stage

8-11 p.m. — Dixie Express Reunion Show – Main Stage

8-11 p.m. — Pussy Cat & the Swallow Tails – East Main Stage

8:30-11 p.m. Uber Cool – German Tent Stage

Saturday, Sept. 18:

8 a.m. to noon — Car Show. 8 a.m. to noon registration, 3 p.m. awards presentation. East Main and North Charles streets. Entry fee: $10 with a portion of the proceeds donated to local charities.

11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament. 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. start. 100 Block of West Main Street. Cost is $50 per team on the day of the event. Double elimination tournament. Cash prizes.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Blue Smoke – Main Stage

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Avery Hill Band – Main Stage

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Beer Tasting by Grey Eagle – German Tent Stage

11 a.m .to 1 p.m. — Earth Dad – East Main Stage

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Children’s Area. Free fun for the kids. Includes face and pumpkin painting, games, snacks and giveaways

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Social Remedy – Main Stage

2 p.m. — Wiener Dog Race and Costume Contest. North 1st and West Main streets. Costume contest starts at 2 p.m. The races start directly afterwards. Rain or shine. Registration fee: $10 per dog.

2-4 p.m. — Buffalo Road – East Main Stage

2-4:30 p.m. — Belleville Blas Kapelle – German Tent Stage

3:30 p.m. Car Show Awards – East Main Stage

4-6 p.m. Brett Sheroky & Friends – Main Stage

4:30 p.m. — Stein Stretch: Final Competition & Awards – Main Stage

5-7 p.m. — John Pry – East Main Stage

5-7:30 p.m. — Rendition – German Tent Stage

7-11 p.m. — Platinum Rock Legends – Main Stage

8-11 p.m. — Saloonatics – East Main Stage

8:30-11 p.m. — Uber Cool – German Tent Stage

