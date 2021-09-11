Fairview Heights woman dies in crash, state police say

A 40-year-old Fairview Heights woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday, the Illinois State Police reported.

Misty J. Coughlin died in the crash in Clay City, which is about 95 miles east of her hometown, according to a news release from state police.

Coughlin was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on South First Street in Clay City at 1:34 a.m. when she partially left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and struck a tree stump to the left, according to a preliminary investigation.

After hitting the stump, the car became airborne, overturned multiple times and came to a rest on its top, police said.

Coughlin was ejected from the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other information about the crash was available to be released Saturday, police said.