Back-to-school supplies event is today at Jazzy 159 in Fairview Heights
Two local organizations are distributing back- to-school supplies and collecting donations of supplies Saturday in Fairview Heights.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jazzy 159, 5225 North Illinois St.
The groups Black Girls Build Inc. and Jaylon “6” McKenzie Rising Star Foundation hope to give out as many backpacks filled with supplies as possible, as well as collect more donated supplies
And people who stop by can enjoy free hot dogs and drinks.
The groups will also give out vouchers for haircuts and styles, thanks to donations from local barbers and stylists, plus gift cards and other items.
Here are the supplies that the groups hope to collect from donors at the drop-off, and share with students who need them: Backpacks, pencils, crayons, markers, notebook paper, folders, notebooks, glue, highlighters, composition notebooks, paper, ink pens and books.
Besides Jazzy 159, the East St. Louis City Hall also serves as a drop-off site Monday through Friday.
