One dies in crossover crash that closes I-270 westbound in Madison County

A fatal traffic crash has caused westbound Interstate 270 to be shut down at Illinois 203 in Madison County on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the person who died has not been released by authorities. Another driver was seriously injured in the crash, according to St. Louis television reports.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred when an eastbound motorist lost control and veered into the westbound lanes around 6 a.m., according to a report by KTVI-Channel 2.

KMOV-Channel 4 reported that a FedEx truck was involved in the crash.

Illinois State Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation recommends motorists use the Clark Bridge in Alton instead of the Chain of Rocks Bridge to enter Missouri.

This is a developing story. Please return to bnd.com for updates.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 8:45 AM.