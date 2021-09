MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah serves planes chartered by an international vegetable and fruit cooperative, but officials would like to see more regularly-scheduled cargo planes. tmaddox@bnd.com

Boeing is building an unmanned aircraft production facility at MidAmerica Airport, bringing about 300 jobs to the region.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 10:09 AM.