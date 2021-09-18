Here’s the Saturday schedule for the 40th annual Belleville Oktoberfest at Public Square

Plenty of food options will be available throughout the annual Oktoberfest, which concludes Saturday, Sept. 21. BND file photo

It’s Day 2 of the 40th annual Belleville Oktoberfest at Public Square in downtown Belleville.

The day starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and continues into the night, ending at 11 p.m.

Along the way, you’ll be able to enjoy food and refreshments from at least 30 vendors, live music on three stages and strolling through downtown Belleville.

For information about the 40th annual Oktoberfest, visit the website at bellevilleoktoberfest.com. Here’s what’s on the schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 18:

8 a.m. to noon — Car Show. 8 a.m. to noon registration, 3 p.m. awards presentation. East Main and North Charles streets. Entry fee: $10 with a portion of the proceeds donated to local charities.

11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament. 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. start. 100 Block of West Main Street. Cost is $50 per team on the day of the event. Double elimination tournament. Cash prizes.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Blue Smoke – Main Stage

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Avery Hill Band – Main Stage

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Beer Tasting by Grey Eagle – German Tent Stage

11 a.m .to 1 p.m. — Earth Dad – East Main Stage

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Children’s Area. Free fun for the kids. Includes face and pumpkin painting, games, snacks and giveaways

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Social Remedy – Main Stage

2 p.m. — Wiener Dog Race and Costume Contest. North 1st and West Main streets. Costume contest starts at 2 p.m. The races start directly afterwards. Rain or shine. Registration fee: $10 per dog.

2-4 p.m. — Buffalo Road – East Main Stage

2-4:30 p.m. — Belleville Blas Kapelle – German Tent Stage

3:30 p.m. Car Show Awards – East Main Stage

4-6 p.m. Brett Sheroky & Friends – Main Stage

4:30 p.m. — Stein Stretch: Final Competition & Awards – Main Stage

5-7 p.m. — John Pry – East Main Stage

5-7:30 p.m. — Rendition – German Tent Stage

7-11 p.m. — Platinum Rock Legends – Main Stage

8-11 p.m. — Saloonatics – East Main Stage

8:30-11 p.m. — Uber Cool – German Tent Stage