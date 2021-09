Metro-East News Boeing announces plans to build a drone production facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois September 17, 2021 5:23 PM

Boeing plans to build a 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in St. Clair County, IL for the production of U.S. Navy MQ-25 Stingray drones. The unmanned aircraft can refuel fighter jets in the air.