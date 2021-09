Metro-East News Watch full news conference about Boeing’s MidAmerica announcement September 19, 2021 11:07 PM

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and other officials announce Sept. 17, 2021, that Boeing is building a new production facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah.