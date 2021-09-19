Man driving ATV killed in collision at Randolph County intersection

File

A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was driving ran a stop sign on Illinois 153 in Randolph County and was struck by a pickup truck, according to Illinois State Police.

Flinten D. Thompson of Tilden was pronounced dead at the scene at the highway’s intersection with Sarah Road, state police said in a news release Sunday.

The accident happened at 1:21 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the ATV was traveling east on Sarah Road, when it failed to stop at the stop sign and was stuck by the pickup truck. The release did not say whether the driver of the pickup or his passenger were injured

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 9:16 PM.