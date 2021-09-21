Salaries and wages of Metro East Sanitary District added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Metro East Sanitary District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was Executive Director Rick Fancher, who was paid $96,408, according to records provided to the BND from the district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Superintendent Scott Hillman was the second-highest earner at $88,025, the records show.

Superintendent Scott Smith was third on the list with a salary of $85,457.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s how the district’s website describes its responsibilities:

“The district’s operation and maintenance of federal levees provide flood protection, surface water drainage and sewage treatment to Madison and St. Clair Counties, Illinois. The area serviced by the district is made up of 134.26 square miles or 85,927 acres.”

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and public filings. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.